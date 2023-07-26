Marion Shaina Releases New Summer Anthem “Skinny Dipping”

Indie-Pop singer/songwriter Marion Shaina recently released her new single “Skinny Dipping.” You can listen to the song HERE!

With carefree and inviting lyrics like let yourself come alive, this could be our lives, maybe, doesn’t have to hurt, baby, “Skinny Dipping” will undoubtably make a splash with listeners this summer season.

“Skinny Dipping is a song about emotional intimacy,” Marion explains. “It’s about that moment, at the beginning of something new, when you approach your partner with a list of what ifs and, instead of meeting you with fear, they meet you with reassurance. It’s about diving in. It’s about believing in hope, not only because you want to, but because you feel safe enough to. For me, physical vulnerability and emotional vulnerability go hand-in-hand. I think this song really reflects that – and it’s a fun, poppy summer bop!”

About Marion Shaina:

Having grown up in a household without contemporary music, for every song her parents missed on the radio, Marion listened 3 times as hard. In the 8th grade, Marion picked up the guitar and hasn’t put it down since. Performing her original songs at the weekly open mic nights at Spoon Coffee House & Eatery in Lindenhurst, Long Island, Marion lived off of what she calls “the moment” – that first split second when someone suddenly stops what they are doing, looks up, and listens. Marion has their full attention. In that magical moment, she is able to create a connection. It’s like having her own personal superpower.

At the age of 18, Marion moved to Nashville, TN for college. She knew that any city labeled Music City was where she belonged – and Music City is where she has been ever since.Marion loves the way songwriting helps her develop deeper bonds with the world around her. She loves to see how her music changes in meaning over time, but never in relevancy. The indie pop songstress hopes that, by putting her music out into the world, she might be able to create more connections than she would have been capable of had she pursued any other path in life.

Marion Shaina’s debut single “The Incredible Shrinking Girl” was released on June 25, 2021. She released her subsequent single “Skinny Dipping” on June 23, 2023.

For more information, visit www.marionshaina.com and follow Marion on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.