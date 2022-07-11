Mario Barth and the About Kings On Tour In Europe Until August

I’ve had everything a touring musician has happen on tour, happen. Blown tires, regular gas put in a diesel engine two hours and 160 miles before opening for Justin Moore, attempted break-in the van while we’re sleeping in it, black ice that made us spin so much that we saw the back of the trailer by the drivers side window! One time we got asked on a Thursday to open for Trace Adkins in San Diego on Friday. We were in Seattle, so we dead-head’d 25 strait hours, played the 40 minute support slot for 3500 people, sold a few t shirts at the march booth and shot strait back up 21 hours to make our next show back in Seattle the next day! Trace heard about what we did to make the gig and asked to meet me, and told me he had never heard of someone doing such a turnaround for one show. He said I was a bonafide “DMF” which is an affectionate acronym for Dedicated Mother F*$ker. You gotta do what you gotta do to make the show, because the show must go on!