Mario Barth and the About Kings On Tour In Europe Until August
Who are your biggest influences?
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, Brantley Gilbert, Eric Church, Keith Urban. Buddy Guy.
What’s the craziest thing that has happened on tour?
I’ve had everything a touring musician has happen on tour, happen. Blown tires, regular gas put in a diesel engine two hours and 160 miles before opening for Justin Moore, attempted break-in the van while we’re sleeping in it, black ice that made us spin so much that we saw the back of the trailer by the drivers side window! One time we got asked on a Thursday to open for Trace Adkins in San Diego on Friday. We were in Seattle, so we dead-head’d 25 strait hours, played the 40 minute support slot for 3500 people, sold a few t shirts at the march booth and shot strait back up 21 hours to make our next show back in Seattle the next day! Trace heard about what we did to make the gig and asked to meet me, and told me he had never heard of someone doing such a turnaround for one show. He said I was a bonafide “DMF” which is an affectionate acronym for Dedicated Mother F*$ker. You gotta do what you gotta do to make the show, because the show must go on!
For our first gig ever, we played in front of 48,000. Everything is fun and games until you stand behind the curtain. That moment was surreal.
What’s your songwriting process?
Usually, I go to a very secluded place, like Darkhorse studios in Nashville. It’s very remote. Then I’ll isolate myself in the morning with coffee, take acoustic guitar, reflect, write down what I want to say, and document my inner battles with myself. Once I land on something, the process usually goes pretty quick as I find many influences that I use every day.
Who do you sound like?
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, Brantley Gilbert, Eric Church, Keith Urban. Buddy Guy.
If you didn’t become a musician, what would you be doing right now?
Tattooing
What do you feel is the best song you’ve ever released and why?
“Can’t Drink you Gone,” which is currently unreleased. I feel like so many people can relate to it because it’s about a breakup.
“It’s all right, It’s Okay” is another new song that has a good message. Everything is going to be all right.
Which musician would you like to collaborate with next and why?
Brantley Gilbert, because he has such a relaxed style. Many country musicians don’t fully commit when trying to rock, but we love stepping over that line and appreciating those who do.
What’s the biggest problem you’ve had to overcome so far?
Everything has been challenging for us. The biggest problem is that there’s so much out there and to start so late in life is rough. I’m also a native German speaker, so I had to learn English and pronunciation through dialect coaching. Practicing with the band is also very challenging as all band members are from all over the world, and if you don’t have a chance to play together and be a band, it all falls apart.
What do you enjoy most about being a musician? What do you hate most?
The freedom and the spirit of it – the energy that goes with it. It puts you in a different spot; it’s wide open, loose, and happy. Getting butterflies from your music feels incredible. It’s like starting a tattoo and not being able to turn back. There’s no second chance.
That I’m away from my two beautiful daughters, going away for two months and being on the road was a big issue. Very little time for private life, and for me, that’s the most important part of life. However, I’m fortunate to be traveling with my fiancé and two beautiful daughters next tour.
If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?
I would love to change how the record industry views musicians. No one really looks at the qualifications, product, or quality – just how many fans they have. It’s all about popularity. We’re getting more followers daily, and I hope that record labels see that we have traction.
I’m inspired by my kids every day. Life inspires me. I’m very open to what everyone wants to do. I love seeing people smile. I always wish for much happiness around me; my girls give me so much joy.
A very deep one. Music is very healing for me. It got me through a brutal divorce and also gave me closure. Every song has a personal meaning, and getting it off my chest feels so good. You open up the dark side of your mind to the pretty things in life.