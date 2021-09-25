Marie Osmond’s Stunning Rendition of “Nessun Dorma” from Forthcoming ‘Unexpected’ Album

Momentum continues for Marie Osmond as she “beautifully delivers Giacomo Puccini’s ‘Nessun Dorma’ from the opera Turandot (Parade.com)” on her forthcoming Unexpected album. “Nessun Dorma” is the second track available from Unexpected, which is slated for release on Dec. 10 via Oliveme LLC and BFD/The Orchard. To pre-order Unexpected, click HERE.

Parade.com debuted the first listen to the entertainment icon’s stunning rendition of the iconic aria where “with effortless clarity and tone, Osmond ranges from powerful to delicate (Laura Whitmore).” Osmond, who has 20 years of opera training experience, is accompanied by The Prague Symphony Orchestra on the album, which also features songs in French and Czech.

“Nessun Dorma” follows Unexpected’s lead single, “Unexpected Song” from the musical Song and Dance. Playbill.com premiered the first listen to “Unexpected Song,” while People.com revealed the album title and artwork. With theatrical credits that include Anna Leonowens in the Broadway production of The King and I, Osmond performs additional numbers from Into the Woods, West Side Story, The Sound of Music and more.

The follow-up to Osmond’s Top 10 Billboard Country album, Music is Medicine, Unexpected harkens to an era where music was live with incredible orchestras and conductors. The album is dedicated to Osmond’s father who encouraged his daughter to follow her passion and sing every style of music she loved. These recordings are also a permanent tribute and personal thank you from Osmond to all of her fans who have requested them over the years.

This holiday season, fans can also look forward to Osmond’s A Symphonic Christmas tour with special guests David Osmond and Daniel Emmet. Osmond will enchant audiences with festive favorites, her hit singles and songs from Unexpected. A Symphonic Christmas launches Dec. 1 at Southern Utah State University, continues along the west and east coasts and wraps on Dec. 20 in Detroit, Mich. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

Osmond has spent five iconic decades in the entertainment business performing as a successful singer, television performer, actor, author, entrepreneur and public speaker. She is a multiple gold and platinum-selling artist and CMA winner, garnering numerous Billboard chart-topping singles and albums and three New York Times Bestselling books. Osmond has entertained millions throughout the world through television, radio, film, literature, live concerts and Broadway.

UNEXPECTED TRACK LISTING:

1. Nessun Dorma (from the opera Turandot)

Giacomo Puccini

2. Unexpected Song (from the musical Song and Dance)

Andrew Lloyd Webber/ Don Black

3. What a Wonderful World

Robert Thiele/ George David Weiss

4. Lascia ch’io Pianga (from the opera Rinaldo)

George Frideric Handel

5. Children Will Listen (from the musical Into the Woods)

Stephen Sondheim

6. The Flower Duet (Duo des fleur / Sous le dome epais) (from the opera Lakme)

Leo Delibes, Libretto: Edmond Gondinet and Phillippe Gille

7. Somewhere (from the musical West Side Story)

Leonard Bernstein/ Stephen Sondheim

8. The Prayer Feat. Daniel Emmet

David Foster/ Carole Bayer-Sager/ Alberto Testa/ Tony Renis

9. On My Own

Jean-Marc Natel/ John Caird/ Herbert Kretzmer/ Trevor Robert Nunn/ Alain Boublil/ Claude-Michel Schonberg

10. Pie Jesu (taken from the “Dies Irae”)

Andrew Lloyd Webber

11. Climb Every Mountain (from the musical Sound of Music)

Richard Rogers/ Oscar Hammerstein II

12. Nella Fantasia (theme of ‘Gabriel’s Oboe’ from the film The Mission)

Ennio Morricone/ Chiara Ferrau, Violin Solo Arranged By: Kurt Bestor

13. Over the Rainbow (from the film The Wizard of Oz)

Harold Arlen/ E.Y. Harburg

14. Ombra Mai Fu (from the opera Serse)

George Frideric Handel

15. If I Loved You (from the musical Carousel)

Richard Rogers/ Oscar Hammerstein II

16. Song to the Moon (from the opera Rusalka)

Antonin Dvorak, Libretto: Jaroslav Kvapil

17. But the World Goes ‘Round (from the film New York, New York)

John Kander/ Fred Ebb

A SYMPHONIC CHRISTMAS TOUR DATES:

Dec. 1 – Southern Utah State University – Cedar City, Utah

Dec. 2 – Casino Del Sol – Tucson, Ariz.

Dec. 3 – Cerritos Center for the Arts – Cerritos, Calif.

Dec. 7 – Theatre at Westbury – Westbury, N.Y.

Dec. 8 – Mohegan Sun – Uncasville, Conn.

Dec. 10 – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Atlantic City, N.J.

Dec. 11 – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Atlantic City, N.J.

Dec. 13 – Chrysler Hall – Norfolk, Va.

Dec. 14 – Kodak Center – Rochester, N.Y.

Dec. 15 – Palace Theatre – Greensburg, Pa.

Dec. 17 – North Star Mohican Casino Resort – Bowler, Wis.

Dec. 18 – Mystic Lake Casino – Prior Lake, Minn.

Dec. 20 – Motor City Casino – Detroit, Mich.

Connect with Marie Osmond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and visit MarieOsmond.com for more information.