Maria Diebolt’s Sultry Pop Single “Lock U Up” Explores Toxic Love

ABOUT MARIA DIEBOLT:

Maria Diebolt, an Indianapolis native, has gained recognition on a global scale for her intelligent compositions and captivating vocals over the past few years. She has been singing onstage since the age of 3 and began songwriting at age 10. She is a member of Alpha Chi Omega and the International Singer Songwriters Association. She performs locally as a solo act, duo and also performs with the band The Bishops.

Her music reassures the listeners that they are not alone, they are loved and they are powerful enough to use their voice to speak up for themselves.

Maria is the winner of several national and international songwriting competitions. Her song “Boy, Bye” won Best Pop Song from World Songwriting Awards in Fall 2020 and her single “We Are” was named a winner in the Great American Song Contest in the Pop/Top 40 category as well as received a World Songwriting Award first place in 2019.