Maria Deirisarri’s “Diamond” Cuts Deep Into One’s Heart and Soul

“Diamond” is released alongside a bonus track entitled “Freedom” – a hauntingly harmonious exploration of Maria’s vocal abilities and an abstract continuation of the song’s message of pursuing freedom, but not knowing how.

Maria Deirisarri, already experiencing great success with her singles such as “Te Necesito”, “Blindfolded”, and “Itilu” each garnering over 10K streams on Spotify, Deirisarri’s sound ranges from a romantic warmth to enticing darkness as she shines brilliantly as a lyricist beyond her years. And, among the many things keeping the young artist busy, her triumphs in various competitions are at the top of the list. Maria is the winner of the DUNWOODY IDOL 2022 and has placed second in the Delta Mu Mu competition two years in a row. Moreover, she is in a lead role as Harriet in Emma! A Pop Musical at her high school.

In 2021, she earned first place at Halcyon’s Got Talent 2021 in Georgia, and landed in second place in the nationwide competition for the Delta Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Beyond those successes, she also made it to the final stages of Eddie’s Attic Biannual Songwriters Competition in 2019, the final stages of Madlife’s Undiscovered Artist Competition 2019, and competed in Georgia Has Talent 2020. Despite her young age, this colorful artist meets listeners with grace and uniqueness that is a breath of fresh air. Fans are beyond eager to see what this up-and-coming superstar has up her sleeve.