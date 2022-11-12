Maria Deirisarri’s “Diamond” Cuts Deep Into One’s Heart and Soul
Maria Deirisarri, the rising Latina pop artist who blends her culture into the music scene by infusing her heritage into her artistic identity, dazzles her audience with the upcoming alt-pop single “Diamond” out now. “Diamond” illustrates a dark ambivalence akin to the styles of artists like Billie Eilish, filling the track with an insecure feeling of wanting freedom without being sure how to pursue it. Keeping listeners mesmerized with an emotionally-ripping tempo alongside powerful vocals that showcase her astounding composition ability at the young age of 16, Maria was inspired to write the song as a gift for her mother who works as a Gemologist and fine jewelry designer. “My mom is a Gemologist and fine Jewelry Designer who asks for a new diamond as a gift on any special occasion…. so it’s become a family joke and an excuse to talk and speculate about the beauty and value humanity has assigned to those unique stones, the hardest most coveted crystals representing human’s love, when the love lasts,” says Maria. Having listened to thousands of stories from her mom about engagements and divorces, life and death, celebrations, and legal disputes, the “insane” fascination towards diamonds captivated her mind resulting in Maria’s musical rumination on the passionate desire for a diamond at the beginning, the blindness towards it beauty, the greed, the need, and then ultimately the unexpected whimsical pauses as she reflects about ownership in a relationship.
“Diamond” is released alongside a bonus track entitled “Freedom” – a hauntingly harmonious exploration of Maria’s vocal abilities and an abstract continuation of the song’s message of pursuing freedom, but not knowing how.
Maria Deirisarri, already experiencing great success with her singles such as “Te Necesito”, “Blindfolded”, and “Itilu” each garnering over 10K streams on Spotify, Deirisarri’s sound ranges from a romantic warmth to enticing darkness as she shines brilliantly as a lyricist beyond her years. And, among the many things keeping the young artist busy, her triumphs in various competitions are at the top of the list. Maria is the winner of the DUNWOODY IDOL 2022 and has placed second in the Delta Mu Mu competition two years in a row. Moreover, she is in a lead role as Harriet in Emma! A Pop Musical at her high school.
In 2021, she earned first place at Halcyon’s Got Talent 2021 in Georgia, and landed in second place in the nationwide competition for the Delta Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Beyond those successes, she also made it to the final stages of Eddie’s Attic Biannual Songwriters Competition in 2019, the final stages of Madlife’s Undiscovered Artist Competition 2019, and competed in Georgia Has Talent 2020. Despite her young age, this colorful artist meets listeners with grace and uniqueness that is a breath of fresh air. Fans are beyond eager to see what this up-and-coming superstar has up her sleeve.