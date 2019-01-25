Maren Morris Unveils “Girl” Music Video

GRAMMY Award-Winning artist Maren Morris has released the music video for her fierce new single, “Girl.” The new track serves as the lead release from her forthcoming sophomore album which is set for release this year.

“Girl” will be showcased on her headlining GIRL: The World Tour which is set to kick off in Chicago, IL on March 9. The tour will have some serious girl power as RaeLynn and Cassadee Pope will both join Morris out on the road.

For a full list of tour dates and more, please visit www.MarenMorris.com.