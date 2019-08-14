Maren Morris’ ‘The Bones’ Could Be Your Love Story

Maren Morris’ “The Bones” is a melodic love song that espouses the virtues of a love not rushed. The “Girl” hitmaker helped write the song with Laura Veltz and Jimmy Robbins.

“The Bones” begins with an acoustic guitar in a slower tempo. Morris’ voice enters with only her and the guitar present, the first few lines really showcasing her ability to create subtle runs with her voice, demonstrating a side of Morris we may not have heard from before. When the chorus comes in Morris’ runs become more powerful, and her upper range shines.

The song is a soulful pop anthem with a hint of country thrown in for good measure.

“When the bones are good, the rest don’t matter / Yeah, the paint could peel, the glass could shatter / Let it break ’cause you and I remain the same / When there ain’t a crack in the foundation / Baby, I know any storm we’re facing / Will blow right over while we stay put / The house don’t fall when the bones are good,” Morris sings in the chorus.

It’s the second single from the Girl album, released in March.