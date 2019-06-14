Maren Morris Teases Sexy Photos Ahead of ‘Playboy’ Layout

Maren Morris is not one to be shy or reserved, as her fans all know. She perpetuated this inclination by posting a couple of tastefully topless shots on her Instagram, promoting an upcoming appearance in Playboy magazine.

“Strip it down. something with @playboy is coming next week…” Morris captioned the photos, which do not quite fall into the NSFW category (well, depending on your work environment) but are nevertheless 100% shirtless and sexy.

Morris let on to fans on social media in April that she’d be doing something with Playboy, but assured that the shoot would be PG-13. Playboy is releasing a “gender and sexuality”-themed issue out on June 18, which is what Morris appears to be part of.

PG-13 promises notwithstanding, those wondering what Morris’ husband, Ryan Hurd, thinks of the matter, the fellow singer-songwriter couldn’t resist but repost one of Morris’ photos on his own Instagram account.

“Taken…sorry boys and girls,” he noted succinctly.

Morris just wrapped UK dates and will resume the rest of her U.S. Girl: The World Tour dates through November. Her all-female support acts including Cassadee Pope, RaeLynn, Tenille Townes, Kassi Ashton and Hailey Whitters supporting her on select dates. Morris also has plans to appear at number of summer music festivals.