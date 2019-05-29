Maren Morris Offers New Take on Hit Songs for ‘Reimagined’ EP

Maren Morris is looking at three of her defining songs in a new light for her upcoming EP, Maren Morris: Reimagined.

The project sees the star recreating two songs on Girl — the title track and “The Bones” — along with her massive pop hit “The Middle” in new live studio recordings. Morris ventured into the historic RCA Studio A in Nashville to breathe new life into the songs with the acclaimed Dave Cobb, the producer behind several of Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell’s projects, manning the controls. In a video previewing the project, Morris is in the studio with several musicians performing stripped-down versions of each track, bringing in bongos and the stand-up bass alongside piano and acoustic guitar.

“Girl” is infused with a more roots sound, while “The Middle” still has a pop vibe as the melody is created with piano, bass and a cajon beatbox. The integrity of “The Bones” remains intact, with acoustic guitar accompanying Morris as she soulfully sings the lyrics.

“You could really apply any genre to these songs. I think that’s the mark of a good song is you can rearrange it up and it still is a very defining song,” Morris explains in the video. “I love the way it turned out.”

Maren Morris: Reimagined will be available to stream exclusively through Apple Music on Friday (May 31). In the midst of the EP’s release, Morris continues on her all-female Girl: The World Tour.

She’s also set to perform during the 2019 CMT Music Awards in Nashville on June 5, and she is also the night’s most nominated act. “Girl” scored nods for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year, while her duet with Brandi Carlile at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year on Aretha Franklin’s iconic “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” is up for CMT Performance of the Year.