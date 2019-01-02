Maren Morris’ New Music Is ‘A New Step Forward’ in 2019

If you thought Maren Morris had a good year in 2018, wait until you see what 2019 has in store.

In an interview with People, the multi-faceted singer admits she’s anxious to release a new album, the follow-up to her critically-acclaimed Hero. New music will come roughly three years after her last studio album (2016), and expectations are high.

“I’m putting my sophomore album out finally and headlining a tour. I’m so looking forward to all of that and to start this next chapter, and to also share the music I’ve been working on for the last few years,” Morris says. “That’s going to be a really exciting new step forward for me.”

Maren Morris’ New Album Will Show How Woke She Is

Even in the absence of a new country album, Morris scored one of the biggest hits of 2018 with “The Middle.” The song earned three Grammy nominations: Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, while Morris herself scored an additional three nods for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Vince Gill on “Dear Hate,” and Best Country Solo Performance with her cover of “Mona Lisa and Mad Hatters” on the Elton John tribute album Restoration.

“The Grammys are always exciting. I don’t know if it just never really loses its luster because it’s such a huge honor to be nominated. Also, with ‘The Middle’ being nominated in all the major categories is a first for me, so to be representing the country music genres and pop genres is an amazing feat,” Morris admits. She’ll find out if she won when the 2019 Grammy Awards happen on Feb. 10 on NBC.

In her personal world, Morris and husband Ryan Hurd will mark their one-year wedding anniversary on March 24, and she wants to make sure to honor the sanction. “I always want to treasure that the way that I have this year,” she says.