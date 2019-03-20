Maren Morris’ New Album GIRL Breaks Streaming Record

Maren Morris’ sophomore album, GIRL, continues to make huge strides. The singer/songerwriter’s new collection of music makes streaming history!

With over 24 million streams in its first week, the album breaks the record for the largest streaming week ever for a country studio album by a woman!

Additional, the album debuts at No. 4 on the Billlboard 200 this week and tops the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and the iTunes All-Genre album chart

GIRL is available now and can be found here.

Morris continues to celebrate her new music out on her headlining GIRL Tour. Tour dates and more can be found at www.marenmorris.com.