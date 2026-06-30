Maren Morris gears up for intimate summer “dreamGIRL Tour”

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Maren Morris is gearing up for another stretch on the road, unveiling “The dreamGIRL Tour,” a special summer 2026 run that follows the conclusion of her ongoing Dreamsicle Tour this spring.

Launching shortly after she wraps up her current tour in Texas this May, Morris will kick off the new dates on June 13 in Calgary. The 12-show run, featuring support from Scout Willis, will take her across the western part of North America with stops including Las Vegas, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and more before wrapping up in Bonner, Montana on July 25.

Timed alongside the 10-year milestone of her breakout debut Hero, Morris has teased a “uniquely curated setlist” that blends standout tracks from across her four albums, paired with a more “intimate live experience” than fans have seen from her in the past. One of the standout dates includes a July 19 performance at Red Rocks in Colorado, where she’ll be joined by The Highwomen and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra.

Full info can be found on Morris’ official website.

General tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.