Maren Morris’ ‘Game of Thrones’ Soundtrack Song, ‘Kingdom of One’

Game of Thrones fans. The time has come to hear Morris’ contribution to the much-hyped Game of Thrones soundtrack, For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones), which will be released in conjunction with the HBO series’ final season debuting on April 14.

“Kingdom of One” is a moody, slow-paced composition, with Morris noting over a bleak acoustic guitar line, “So you want to play God? Come on. Is that all you got? Come on,” in the chorus; and not getting any brighter from that point. It is not a country song whatsoever, nor pop—it leans almost toward an early ’90s grunge-ballad direction which is uncharacteristic for Morris, but that shows off the darker range of her vocal ability.

Morris is undoubtedly excited herself about contributing to the soundtrack, as she is a self-professed fan of the hit HBO series: All the way back in May of 2014, she tweeted about how much she loves the show. “Cannot get enough of Game of Thrones,” she wrote at the time. “That and Breaking Bad may be the best television shows I’ve ever watched.”

Morris has previously revealed that she and husband Ryan Hurd are both big Games of Thrones fans, in fact. They try to catch new episodes together whenever possible.

The Game of Thrones soundtrack debuts on April 26 and features a slew of artists from all different genres. Other acts featured on the album include Nashville star and singer Lennon Stella, A$AP Rocky, Chloe X Halle, Ellie Goulding, Jacob Banks, Joey BadA$$, the late Lil Peep, Rosalia and A.Chal, Matthew Bellamy, Mumford & Sons, SZA, the Weeknd, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, X Ambassadors, and the National.

Columbia Records and HBO teamed up to create the soundtrack for the final season of the popular television show.