Maren Morris Debuts Soulful New Love Song ‘The Bones’

Maren Morris released a new song titled “The Bones” .

The song begins with an acoustic guitar in a slower tempo. Morris’ voice enters with only her and the guitar present, the first few lines really showcasing her ability to create subtle runs with her voice, demonstrating a side of Morris we may not have heard from before.

When the chorus comes in Morris’ runs become more powerful, and her upper range shines. The song is a soulful pop anthem with a hint of country thrown in for good measure.

The lyrics tell a story of a long-lasting relationship that can weather any storm. Morris co-wrote the song with Laura Veltz and Jimmy Robbins, the same writing trio that penned her No. 1 smash “I Could Use a Love Song.”

“When the bones are good, the rest don’t matter / Yeah, the paint could peel, the glass could shatter / Let it break ’cause you and I remain the same / When there ain’t a crack in the foundation / Baby, I know any storm we’re facing / Will blow right over while we stay put / The house don’t fall when the bones are good,” Morris sings in the chorus.

Morris revealed the tracklisting for her upcoming album Girl on Thursday (Feb. 21) and revealed that she has collaborated with Brandi Carlile and Brothers Osborne. Her husband, Ryan Hurd, has two co-writing credits on the album. The couple originally met in a songwriting session.

Girl is set for release on International Women’s’ Day on March 8, the same date Morris is set to take the stage on the Today show to promote the album.