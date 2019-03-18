Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile Take Fans Into the Studio in ‘Common’ Video

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile are taking fans behind-the-scenes into the creative process in their new video for “Common.”

A new “making of” video offers insight into the recording process, featuring shots of both Morris and Carlile singing the track in various settings. The video opens with the two singers FaceTiming, Morris thanking Carlile for agreeing to be a part of the song, both sharing in the excitement. The song begins to play overheard as the scene cuts to Morris rehearsing it in a soundcheck studio, her signature white microphone in hand as she gets lost in the song’s meaningful lyrics.

“But we got way too much in common / So what’s the point in fighting? / We got way too many problems if I’m being honest / I don’t know what God is,” she sings, In between clips of Carilie recording her portion in the studio, we see the two soulful singers unite onstage to debut the song live in front of a packed crowd during Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Weekend in Mexico. The video ends with a heartfelt embrace between the two.

“Common” is one of the most buzzed about tracks on Morris’ new album Girl. The two dynamic singers joined forces on the Ryman stage when they performed the duet during Morris’ headlining Nashville show on Wednesday (March 13). Carlile also joined Morris for a girl-power rendition of “My Church” alongside Miranda Lambert, Cassadee Pope and one of Nashville’s top songwriters, Natalie Hemby.

The duet partners will continue to make music together as part of the Highwomen, a collaboration with Amanda Shires, Margo Price and others.