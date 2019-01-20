Maren Morris Announces Girl: The World Tour With Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn

Maren Morris’ new single “Girl” will come with an all-girl tour this spring and summer. The “My Church” hitmaker just announced the Girl: The World Tour with good friends Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn.

It’s an international tour with significant time spent in Europe and Australia in 2019. Those dates come after about two dozen American tour dates. The tour begins in March. The full list of dates (below) also includes Morris’ 2019 state fair and festival shows. Pope and RaeLynn will open separate shows, as marked below.

“Girl” is the first single released from Morris’ second studio album. The much-anticipated song is a message to young women in and out of the music industry. Overall, the 28-year-old shares that she wrote about the world around her on this album, but in a humanizing way.

Tickets for Girl: The World Tour go on sale to the general public on Jan. 22.

Maren Morris’ 2019 Girl: The World Tour Dates:

Feb. 1 — Riviera Maya, Mexico @ Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend

Feb. 15 — George Town, Cayman Islands @ KAABOO Festival

March 9 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre +

March 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium +

March 15 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland +

March 16 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ the Criterion +

March 18 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium +

March 19 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ the Union +

March 21 — Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom +

March 23 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo +

March 26 — San Francisco, Calif. @ the Masonic +

March 28 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues Anaheim +

March 30 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ the Wiltern +

April 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

April 12-14 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Tortuga Festival

April 18 — Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center *

April 19 — Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory *

April 20 — New Braunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amphitheatre *

April 25 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE *

April 26 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ the Fillmore *

April 27 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues Boston *

May 2 — Washington, DC @ Anthem *

May 3 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Bowl *

May 4 — New York City @ Terminal 5 *

May 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ the Pageant *

May 10 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

May 11 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

May 17 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theatre

May 18 — Cologne, Germany @ Kantine

May 19 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Mascotte

May 21 — Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

May 22 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

May 24 — Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy

May 25 — Leeds, U.K. @ O2 Academy Leeds

May 26 — Glasgow, U.K. @ O2 Academy Glasgow

May 27 — Manchester, U.K. @ Albert Hall

May 29 — Bristol, U.K. @ O2 Academy Bristol

May 30 — Birmingham, U.K. @ O2 Institute

May 31 — London, U.K. @ Royal Albert Hall

June 15 — Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ LakeShake Festival

July 19 — Brooklyn, Mich. @ Faster Horses

July 20 — Eau Claire, Wisc. @ Country Jam USA

Aug. 2 — Merritt, B.C. @ Merritt Rockin’ River Festival

Aug. 3 — Duncan, B.C. @ Sunfest Country

Aug. 8 — Oro Modonte, Ont. @ Boots and Hearts Music Festival

Aug. 16 — Auckland, N.Z. @ The Logan Campbell Centre

Aug. 17 — Christchurch, N.Z. @ Town Hall

Aug. 19 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane City Hall

Aug. 21 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Theatre

Aug. 22 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre

Aug. 23 — Canberra, Australia @ UC Refectory

Aug. 30 — Grand Island, Neb. @ Nebraska State Fair

+Cassadee Pope will open

*RaeLynn will open