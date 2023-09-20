Marcus Kruep “I Don’t Drink Anymore” – Radio Download
Marcus Kruep is a singer/songwriter born and raised in Illinois, now residing in Colorado. Kruep got his start in music by playing guitar starting in 2003 and has been writing songs and playing shows ever since. He plays guitar, drums, and sings vocals. His biggest inspirations include Rob Thomas and Morgan Wallen. Kruep is also a father of two children.
In “I Don’t Drink Anymore”, Marcus shares that he is “turning his life around” and is giving up drinking to better himself and his relationship. Kruep sings that “I know my limit and it’s the top of this glass.”
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Marcus Kruep
Song Title: I Don’t Drink Anymore
Publishing: Marcus Kruep
Publishing Affiliation: Other
Publishing 2: SSM Publishing
Publishing Affiliation 2: Other
Album Title: I Don’t Drink Anymore
Record Label: Evolution
