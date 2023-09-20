Marcus Kruep “I Don’t Drink Anymore” – Radio Download

Marcus Kruep is a singer/songwriter born and raised in Illinois, now residing in Colorado. Kruep got his start in music by playing guitar starting in 2003 and has been writing songs and playing shows ever since. He plays guitar, drums, and sings vocals. His biggest inspirations include Rob Thomas and Morgan Wallen. Kruep is also a father of two children.

In “I Don’t Drink Anymore”, Marcus shares that he is “turning his life around” and is giving up drinking to better himself and his relationship. Kruep sings that “I know my limit and it’s the top of this glass.”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Marcus Kruep

Song Title: I Don’t Drink Anymore

Publishing: Marcus Kruep

Publishing Affiliation: Other

Publishing 2: SSM Publishing

Publishing Affiliation 2: Other

Album Title: I Don’t Drink Anymore

Record Label: Evolution