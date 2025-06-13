Marc Del Giudice Releases Haunting New Single “Victim In The Dark”

Acclaimed indie singer-songwriter Marc Del Giudice releases his newest single “Victim In The Dark” on March 23, 2025 on all major streaming platforms.

“Victim in the Dark” is a haunting, emotionally raw track that explores the struggle of feeling unseen and unheard while navigating heartbreak and emotional isolation. With moody and energetic production, atmospheric textures and vulnerable lyrics, the track blends the dark honesty of Billie Eilish with the cinematic intensity of Tame Impala and Gorillaz.

“This song captures the feeling of being ‘in the dark’ both literally and psychologically,” says the New Jersey native. “It speaks to anyone who’s ever felt lost in their own emotions. With no vices and no ways to escape the feeling, depression doesn’t make a grand entrance, it comes creeping in. I wrote it during a transformative period in my songwriting, around the time my songs were starting to explore existentialism and the human condition. It’s a song about facing your inner demons head on.”

Marc’s musical journey is a dynamic tapestry, blending the classic tones of rock with a contemporary indie flair. His compositions, fueled by introspective lyricism and captivating melodies, pay homage to the roots while exploring the modern frontiers of indie rock. Each song is a journey through the landscapes of emotion, narrated with authenticity and a distinctive musical fingerprint.

Acknowledging the evolving soundscape, Marc draws inspiration from contemporary luminaries like Bleachers and Dayglow. This infusion of modern indie elements adds a refreshing layer to his music, creating a sonic landscape that resonates with a diverse audience.





