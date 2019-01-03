Marc And Anna Lise Host Mornings On WQMZ (Z-95)/Charlottesville, VA

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS AC WQMZ (Z-95)/CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA rolls out the “Z 95.1 Morning Show with MARC and ANNA LISE.” The new show debuted on DECEMBER 26, 2018.

MARC joined the cluster in 2011 as Production Director. In 2018, he began hosting weekend show “The Hit List” on WQMZ. Previously, he worked as Imaging Director for GREAT SCOTT BROADCASTING/SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY, MD.

ANNA LISE has worked in CHARLOTTESVILLE for sister station WCVL (92.7 C-VILLE COUNTRY) since MARCH 2018 as Afternoon Host. Previously, she worked as an on-air host in various dayparts for VOX AM/FM Top 40/Rhythmic WXZO (The New Hot 96.7) and Hot AC WEZF (STAR 92.9)/BURLINGTON-PLATTSBURGHt.

“We’re so happy to have ANNA LISE and MARC on the air with us here at Z95.1. They’re both creative go-getters so we know they’ll continue to build on our already tremendous audience,” saod PD LES SINCLAIR.