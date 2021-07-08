Manny Blu: Taking The Lead

Vocalist and performer Manny Blu, has released the music video for “Might As Well Lead”. Written by Aaron Eshuis, Joe Clemmons, and Logan Wall, the new track gives fans a taste of what they can expect on the new EP to be released later this year. This year, the former hockey player, MMA fighter also launched the live performance series Live & Turned Up on his Official YouTube page. Known for his dynamic live performances, Blu and his band wanted to recreate the energy of a live show in each Live & Turned Up series, saying, “I wanted to lean into alternative content, and I thought playing our live versions of songs and recording them was a fun way to do that we wanted to showcase how exciting our live show is.” On “Might As Well Lead,” Blu uses the tune of a violin, steady drum beats, and his compelling vocals to belt about how if a lover wants to fall for someone who isn’t the best for them, they might as well go all in. Produced by Ryan Atenhan, directed by Sean Davé, and filmed at the Franklin Theater in Franklin, Tenn., the video creates a cinematic adventure as black and white tones mixed with pops of color show a couple falling for each other amongst the shadows. You can view his latest TikTok which has received 500K+ views HERE. Blu continues to develop and mold his unique vibe to country music–a sound he introduced with his debut EP Leave It Like It Is (2019), followed by his 2020 release, New Ink. Despite the difficulties that all artists had to face in the past year, 2020 was a landmark year for Manny Blu as he continued to make himself seen in the country music community. The promising artist expanded his team to an international level through added representation in the US and the UK, successfully releasing his EP New Ink filled with major songwriters like Josh Osborne, Ross Copperman, and Rhett Akins, and finding success with his debut release from that project “Born to Ride,” reaching over 360K views on YouTube and surpassing over 1M streams worldwide. Fans can stay up to date on news and announcements from Manny Blu by checking out his website or following along on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.