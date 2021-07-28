Man Made Hills Summer Single “Sunshine” Lights Up Cloudy Days

Contemporary folk singer songwriter Man Made Hills finds joy amidst hardship in his upbeat, energetic single “Sunshine”. For Man Made Hills, this song represents triumph; following one’s dreams can at times feel like an impossible journey to which we often find ourselves contemplating whether or not all of the effort and pushback encountered is worth it. He ruminates on uncertainty and fear of the unknown, and finds freedom in hope — this single acknowledges the empowerment one can find from simply having faith that everything will come together. The epitome of a feel-good summer anthem, “Sunshine” inspires listeners to liberate themselves from their fears and “cry to the sunshine, baby”!

Sonically, this piece is a perfect reflection of its lyrical meaning. This drum forward track exudes joy — accompanied by bright acoustic guitar and soulful vocals, listeners are given permission to forget about their troubles. Man Made Hills creates a nostalgic essence in “Sunshine” reminiscent of icons like Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison. The rowdy energy of the single characterizes the perfect pick me up to carry oneself through hardship; this song is a testament to the impact that a little fun can have when you are feeling less than yourself.

Built upon the live performance of the lead vocal, Man Made Hills crafted “Sunshine” through a unique process in comparison to other projects in the modern music scene. Encompassing an enticing vintage spirit in his music, Man Made Hills recorded the song live with accompaniment from two other musicians. Later, he overdubbed his lead electric guitar solo, and brightened the track with buttery backing vocals. The simplistic, live nature of the recording represents the hopeful message and carefree nature at the core of “Sunshine”. Free from elements of contemporary production styles, this project is a raw, soulful expression of finding oneself in the moments when we feel the most lost.

Man Made Hills wants listeners to experience a “fun sense of release and relief” from “Sunshine”. This project was extremely personal to the artist, built on the foundation of truth and personal struggle; it is the same catharsis Man Made Hills experienced in writing this song that he hopes his audience will feel while listening. “It’s one of the most personal and passionate songs I’ve ever written”, he says, “it means everything to me”.

“Sunshine” is set to be available on all major streaming platforms now.