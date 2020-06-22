MalikOnMusik Teams With Billboard-charting Producer for “I.W.M.H.B.”

MalikOnMusik has released his latest single “I.W.M.H.B.” An abbreviation for “I Want My Hoodie Back,” the song details wanting to return to the honeymoon phase of a relationship that has long run its course, a sentiment that will resonate with any listener. The track skillfully blends pop and R&B with rich, soulful melodies and upbeat production. “I.W.M.H.B.” is now available on digital music platforms worldwide.

Produced by Billboard-charting producer and songwriter Keath Lowry, “I.W.M.H.B.” describes reminiscing about the stage of a relationship when everything seems perfect. “Appreciate what you have while you have it because once they’re gone, you’re probably gonna want it back,” Malik explains. The latest single stands out from his typical sound; this track comes from a darker side of his persona, as he typically writes more uplifting and optimistic songs. In the early stages of writing and production, Malik created drafts of the song on his phone and used them for reference for the final product. The final track completed as Lowry and Malik re-recorded all of the vocals in the studio, bringing the pop-infused R&B track to life.

MalikOnMusik has worked on creating a platform that sets himself apart from the sea of young talented singers that saturate pop culture. He wants to make a lasting impact on music while sharing his story and supporting his loved ones, creating a sense of drive and work ethic that was formed by his childhood experiences in his hometown of Philadelphia. Inspired by the greatest of vocalists like Whitney Houston, John Legend, and Jazmyn Sullivan, he also pulls inspiration from his favorite contemporary artists like John Bellion, Kehlani, and Miguel. The young artist has acquired extensive vocal, instrumental, and dance training, to add to his roster of performance capabilities. Having shared a stage with Michelle Williams and Grammy-winning artist Tasha Cobbs, and performed for major network televised events, Malik is on track for stardom.

“I.W.M.H.B.” proves that Malik is a promising new talent with a full range of musical skills deserving of attention. There’s plenty of MalikOnMusik to look forward to, as he prepares to release his debut album this summer. The single is now available for streaming and download on digital platforms worldwide. Keep up with the on-the-rise artist by following @MalikOnMusik on all social platforms.