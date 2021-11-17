Makenzie Phipps Releases First-Ever Holiday Single “Christmas Snow” Premiered by Center Stage Magazine

Country music singer-songwriter Makenzie Phipps sets the scene for a blissful holiday season with the release of her latest festive single, “Christmas Snow.” Makenzie adds her unique sound to the beautifully written tune, making for the perfect combination of southern sweetness and cozy Christmas delight. Her strong and vibrant vocals tell a heartwarming story during the cold winter days, placing comfort in the feeling of being in the arms of the one you love. Bright and romantic, the single captures just what it’s like to fall in love during the holidays. “Christmas Snow” was premiered by Center Stage Magazine and is available to download and stream on all digital platforms now!

“It is so exciting to be releasing my first seasonal song ever, titled ‘Christmas Snow,’” shares Makenzie. “We decided this was the time to release a Christmas song, but I didn’t have one yet! So Shane Begley and I sat down and the next thing we knew, we had Christmas Snow. Thanks to Center Stage Magazine for being so supportive and premiering the single. Hope everyone loves it!”

Makenzie dazzles the country music world, as she consistently engages with fans on social media and has landed features on Country Rebel, I Love Country Music, Classic Country Music, Addicted 2 Country Music, The Country Network, and more. Having received “Female Country Song of the Year” at the 2021 Josie Music Awards and named “Future Star of the Year” by the North American Country Music Association International her stunning versions of “Amazing Grace” and “Travelin’ Soldier” have over 1 million views on Facebook and only continue to grow. 2022 will be an exciting year as she releases her single “Maybe” as well as her first album!

Makenzie Phipps on Tour:

11/19 Coaltown Taps / Richlands, Va.

11/26 Call Family Distillers / Wilkesboro, N.C.

11/27 Abingdon Vineyards / Abingdon, Va.

2022

01/01 35 North / Farragut, Tenn.

01/08 7 Dogs Brepub / Wytheville, Va.

01/15 Creek Bottom Brewing Company / Galax, Va.

01/29 Hill City Pub / Lynchburg, Va.

02/05 Creek Bottom Brewing Company / Galax, Va.

02/26 7 Dogs Brewpub / Wytheville, Va.

03/12 35 North / Farragut, Va.

03/26 Hill City Pub / Lynchburg, Va.

04/16 7 Dogs Brewpub / Wytheville, Va.

05/28 Mountain Valley Brewing / Axton, Va.

