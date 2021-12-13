Makenzie Phipps Releases Acoustic Video of Holiday Single “Christmas Snow”, Premiered by SCENES Sessions

Country music singer-songwriter Makenzie Phipps creates an even cozier version of her latest Christmas single “Christmas Snow” by performing it acoustically. Makenzie sat down with her guitar and delivered a strong performance of her song which touches on the feeling of being in the arms of the one you love. Her lyrics beautifully capture the way Christmas can make moments with your loved ones infinitely more special and the feeling of falling in love during the holidays. This acoustic version of “Christmas Snow” allows Makenzie’s voice to shine and the heartwarming message to truly be appreciated. The acoustic video for “Christmas Snow” was premiered by SCENES Sessionsand is available to stream and download on all digital platforms now!

To view Makenzie Phipps’ premiere with SCENES Sessions, visit HERE.

“I’m so excited for Scenes to be premiering the acoustic video to my very first Christmas song, Christmas Snow!” shares Makenzie. “I hope you enjoy my song and that it takes you back to a new love and how it felt sharing your very first Christmas together.”

Makenzie has landed features on Country Rebel, I Love Country Music, Classic Country Music, Addicted 2 Country Music, The Country Network, and more. Her connection to her fans is stronger than ever and she is constantly interacting with them on social media. She has received awards such as “Female Country Song of the Year” at the 2021 Josie Music Awards and was named “Future Star of the Year” by the North American Country Music Association International. Her beautiful renditions of “Amazing Grace” and “Travelin’ Soldier” have over 1 million views on Facebook and only continue to grow. She has an exciting year coming in 2022 with the release of her single “Maybe” as well as her first album!

Listen/stream/buy “Christmas Snow” HERE.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

DEC 18 – Softails / Webster Springs, W.Va.

JAN 01 – 35 North / Farragut, Tenn.

JAN 08 – 7 Dogs Brewpub / Wytheville, Va.

JAN 14 – Coal Country Sports Bar and Grill / Grill Mullens, W.Va.

JAN 15 – Creek Bottom Brewing Company / Galax, Va.

JAN 29 – Hill City Pub / Lynchburg, Va.

JAN 30 – Hardware Hills Vineyard / Scottsville, Va.

FEB 04 – Tumbling Creek Cider Company / Northeast Abingdon, Va.

FEB 05 – Creek Bottom Brewing Company / Galax, Va.

FEB 11 – SideTracks / Bristol, Tenn.

FEB 12 – 1907 Brewing Company / Morristown, Tenn.

FEB 26 – 7 Dogs Brewpub / Wytheville, Va.

MAR 05 – Doug’s Vault / Albany, Ohio.

MAR 12 – 35 North / Farragut, Tenn.

MAR 26 – Hill City Pub / Lynchburg, Va.

APR 02 – Appalachian Mountain Brewery and Cidery / Boone, N.C.

APR 15 – Los Amigos Bar & Grill / Moneta, Va.

APR 16 – 7 Dogs Brewpub / Wytheville, Va.

APR 30 – State Street Brewing / Bristol, Va.

MAY 07 – Serre Vineyards / Mt. Airy, N.C.

MAY 14 – Tailgators Bar – Billiards Greensboro / Greensboro, N.C.

MAY 21 – State Street Brewing / Bristol, Va.

MAY 28 – Mountain Valley Brewing / Axton, Va.

JUN 11 – Bull City Ciderworks / Lexington, N.C.

JUN 18 – State Street Brewing / Bristol, Va.

JUN 25 – Sophie’s Cork & Ale / Lexington, N.C.

JUL 09 – Call Family Distillers / Wilkesboro, N.C.

NOV 05 – Sophie’s Cork & Ale / Lexington, N.C.

About Makenzie Phipps:

A small-town girl raised in beautiful southwest Virginia, Miss Makenzie Phipps has been making her way around the music scene for quite some time now. Growing up, Makenzie began performing at a young age. From singing the National Anthem at local sporting events to now paving her own way in country music. From playing fairs, festivals, and honky-tonks, to now professionally recording her own music, Makenzie is spreading her love for country music everywhere she goes. Strong vibrant vocals mixed with her own distinct sound, she weaves a spell for her own style of music. She hopes to open up doors with that unique southern style that adds a flare of soul to her sound.

