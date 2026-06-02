Makenzie Phipps Honors Mothers Everywhere With New Single “Won’t Be Here Forever” — Out Today

Makenzie Phipps’ new single, “Won’t Be Here Forever,” arrives just in time for Mother’s Day as a heartfelt tribute to her mother, Angel. Written by Makenzie in honor of her mom, the song beautifully captures the importance of cherishing the moments and relationships that mean the most to us. While its release during Mother’s Day weekend makes the message especially meaningful, “Won’t Be Here Forever” is a touching reminder to appreciate loved ones year-round, though listeners may still want to keep a tissue nearby. “Won’t Be Here Forever” was premiered on Coffee, Country, & Cody on 650AM WSM and digitally by American Country Network.

To purchase/stream: hypeddit.com/makenziephipps/ wontbehereforever

“I am so fortunate that I still have mine. Just the thought of my mother not being here takes my breath away,” says Makenzie. “She’s my biggest fan, supporter, confidante, and friend. I feel this song speaks to everyone year-round, but the fact that it’s being released during Mother’s Day weekend makes it even more special. I love you, Mom!”

As excitement builds around the release of “Won’t Be Here Forever,” Makenzie is also celebrating another special milestone with the launch of her new “Makenzie Phipps’ Spotlight Collection by JTV.“

Makenzie has officially partnered with JTV® (Jewelry Television) following a special connection that began after she was spotted at a Nashville event. Ahead of her wedding, Phipps was surprised with beautiful jewelry pieces from JTV, including a meaningful turquoise cross that was secretly blessed by guests during her wedding celebration. The piece quickly became even more special when Makenzie wore it on stage during her performance on NBC’s The Voice. As part of the new partnership, JTV has launched the “Makenzie Phipps’ Spotlight Collection by JTV,” featuring jewelry personally selected by Makenzie along with additional curated pieces reflecting her unique style, personality, and love for timeless elegance. For more information, visit HERE.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Makenzie,” said JTV Host Kristen Keech. “She is such an incredible vocalist, and when she wore JTV’s turquoise cross during her debut on The Voice, everyone at Jewelry Television was beyond excited! I loved having her visit our JTV Studios, where we had so much fun styling her in some of our signature collections, like Southwest Style, Bella Luce, Off Park, Charles Winston, and more. Her authentic country style is so all-American and pairs beautifully with these collections. We think it’s a great collab that showcases Makenzie’s rising music career and JTV’s signature sparkle.”

Makenzie Phipps Show Schedule:

MAY 08 – Long Way Brewing / Radford, Va.

MAY 09 – Phat Patty’s Bar & Grill / Lebanon, Va.

MAY 12 – Margaritaville Restaurant Nashville / Nashville, Tenn.

MAY 16 – Margaritaville Restaurant Nashville / Nashville, Tenn.

MAY 19 – Margaritaville Restaurant Nashville / Nashville, Tenn.

MAY 23 – Fincastle / Bluefield, Va.

MAY 24 – Mountain 2 Island at the Rock House Marina / Pulaski, Va.

MAY 26 – Margaritaville Restaurant Nashville / Nashville, Tenn.

MAY 27 – Ole Red / Nashville, Tenn.

MAY 29 – Margaritaville Restaurant Nashville / Nashville, Tenn.

MAY 31 – Beachaven Vineyards & Winery / Clarksville, Tenn.

JUN 06 – Pearisburg Festival / Pearisburg, Va.

JUN 21 – Beachaven Vineyards & Winery / Clarksville, Tenn.

JUN 27 – Water Ways Amphitheater / Julian, W. Va.

JUN 28 – Mountain 2 Island at the Rock House Marina / Pulaski, Va.

JUL 11 – The Tap Bar & Grill / Jackson, Tenn.

JUL 19 – Beachaven Vineyards & Winery / Clarksville, Tenn.

JUL 24 – Evening Shade / Tazewell, Va.

JUL 25 – Main Street Moments / Tazewell, Va.

For more information, visit makenziephipps.com.

About Makenzie Phipps:

Hailing from Bluefield, Virginia, Makenzie Phipps has captivated audiences across the country, from performing the National Anthem at sporting events to gracing fairs, festivals, and television with her unmistakably authentic country voice. Her renditions of “Amazing Grace” and “I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You” have garnered nearly four million views. Makenzie has been featured by major outlets, including Forbes, Taste of Country, RFD-TV, People.com, American Songwriter, and Newsmax, and maintains a close connection with her fans through an active social media presence, which is quickly approaching one hundred thousand followers and growing. Phipps has won several industry awards, was a contestant on Season 28 of ‘The Voice’ on Team Snoop Dogg, and she will be releasing new music throughout the year.

For more, visit makenziephipps.com.

About JTV®

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, JTV® (Jewelry Television) is one of the largest jewelry retailers in the United States, with more than 30 years of experience bringing fine jewelry, gemstones, and fashion accessories to millions of customers. Through its omni-channel strategy, JTV connects with audiences via 24/7 live TV programming reaching approximately 60 million U.S. and Canadian households, an industry-leading e-commerce platform (JTV.com), and a dynamic social media presence. Committed to education and exceptional customer service, JTV employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals.

For more information, visit JTV.com and follow JTV on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, and LinkedIn.