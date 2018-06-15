Magnus Gunnarsson to Release New Single ‘If Today Makes Tomorrow All Right’

Alternative rock artist Magnus Gunnarsson is set to release his new single “If Today Makes Tomorrow All Right,” on iTunes, Spotify and everywhere.

“It’s written by me and my dad. My dad wrote majority of the melody for the song when he was 20 years old, exactly 40 years ago,” he said. “I finished writing the song by adding a bridge part and lyrics to the song and then producing it myself. I stumbled on it by an accident when I asked my dad to play on my guitar last summer. He played the melody and I thought it was beautiful, so I decided to make a song out of it.”

The Iceland-born rocker blends his alternative rock sensibilities with folk rock in this new single that features his unique guitar sound and distinctive soulful voice that echoes such artists as James Taylor and Chris Isaak.

“The biggest challenge was coming up with lyrics for the second verse, everything else came very naturally,” he said. “but producing and mixing was a challenge, I wanted a special sound that suited my style.”

The new single, available on iTunes here, is part of the upcoming album “No Place Like Home,” which will feature 10 original songs from Gunnarsson who explores his alternative rock roots with classic rock, country and rhythm and blues. The album is produced by Gunnarsson and help of a Grammy Award-winning producer, Joel Numa who has worked with such artists as Luis Fonsi, Enrique Iglesias, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and others.

The upcoming album is Gunnarsson’s first solo album after having performed with his band Dirty Drive and serving as producer for a number of other artists over the past five years.

Gunnarson’s past solo work includes such hits as “We Were on a Road,” “No Place Like Home,” and others, which have earned the artist the attention of music fans around the country and worldwide.

For more, visit www.MagnusGunnarsson.com.