Magalie Vinotti Releases New Country-Rap Single “Your Gift Is Me”

International recording artist Magalie Vinotti releases her brand-new single “Your Gift Is Me”, a country-rap anthem that blends American grit with Italian glam. The track marks another step in Vinotti’s global rise, showcasing her signature fusion of rap styles and her unmistakable artistic identity.

Magalie Vinotti has rapidly become one of the most distinctive voices in today’s international rap landscape. She recently signed a distribution deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, becoming the first Italian female rap artist to enter the Roc Nation distribution family and one of the very few Italian women with a concrete presence inside the American music industry. In 2024, she was also picked up by WorldStarHipHop for distribution, further expanding her influence across the U.S. market.

“Your Gift Is Me” embodies the artist’s bold femininity and urban edge, mixing country-rap energy with her iconic attitude. With her striking blonde image and fashion-forward aesthetic, Magalie is often described as a true “Little Italy girl” — a blend of American blonde-bombshell 2.0 vibe and Italian glam. Her image becomes an artistic statement: bold, glamorous, and unapologetically urban.

Magalie stands out as one of the very few Italian female rappers with strong U.S. industry ties, including a New York–based management team and membership in the Academy of Country Music. She is also the first Italian female rapper to perform in multiple languages, and her music merges various rap sub-genres such as Drill, Gangsta-Rap, Trap, and Country-Rap, forming a unique, internationally oriented sound.

Her musical foundation is rooted in her diverse training: classical piano and opera studies with her grandfather, a tenor, followed by gospel and soul training with an African-American mentor. These influences converge in her music, shaping a cosmopolitan artist who blends global cultures into her own voice of international fusion.

With “Your Gift Is Me,” Magalie Vinotti delivers a bold, genre-bending statement — a gift to her audience and a declaration of her fearless identity as she continues redefining what it means to be an Italian woman in global rap.