Maeve Steele Unveils Barefoot EP

Ascending pop poet Maeve Steele unveils Barefoot, a 4 song EP inspired by California’s dreamy, ambient coastline. Anchored by the tracks “No Control” and “Full Moon”, Steele‘s artistic evolution is woven throughout the entirety of Barefoot. Having previously released a series of singles, Barefoot serves as Maeve Steele‘s first full-length project.

“I spent last summer traveling back and forth between my hometown in the Bay Area and Los Angeles,” Steele reveals, “The drive up and down the coast turned into a time of reflection for me, and that’s how this EP came to life. The imagery along the coastline became synonymous with freedom, and that’s what truly inspired Barefoot.”

Against all odds, Maeve Steele and her team were able to orchestrate her first official tour in accordance with the July 31 release of Barefoot. With livestream performances becoming the new normal, Maeve launched the Coastline Virtual Concert Series to pay homage to her muse. In lieu of ticket sales, Steele partnered with several hunger relief organizations along the coast, encouraging viewers to make donations.

“This release has been unconventional,” says Maeve‘s manager Peter Strickland, “But I like to believe that incredible art can be born from adverse circumstances. I couldn’t be more proud to represent an artist who chose to use her voice to better the world around her, especially during a time like this.”

Barefoot is available now for streaming and download on all digital platforms. To learn more about Maeve Steele, or to contribute to the Coastline Virtual Concert Series, visit www.MaeveSteele.com!