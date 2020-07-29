Maeve Steele To Host Virtual Concert Series Benefitting Hunger Relief

Pop phenom and philanthropist Maeve Steele is celebrating the release of her first EP by giving back to the community that inspired its creation. Barefoot—a 4 song collection of ambient, indie-pop perfection—came to life on the California coastline, where Steele was born and raised. In light of the year’s countless world-altering, paradigm-shifting events, Maeve Steele has chosen to extend her hand to various hunger relief organizations along the coast. She will be livestreaming a series of intimate performances in partnership with several non-profits dedicated to the fight against hunger. Each livestream will benefit a specific organization that will receive 100% of the donations Maeve Steele is encouraging through a virtual tip jar.

“I believe that art should be accessible to anyone and everyone,” says Steele, “Especially at a time like this. In the wake of a global pandemic and economic devastation, minority groups are disproportionately affected by hunger, and I want to use my voice to amplify theirs.”

While virtual performances have become the new normal, Maeve is urging anyone who has the resources to purchase concert tickets to instead donate towards one or all of the organizations she will be highlighting during her livestream series.

Maeve Steele on July 28, where she will perform songs from her EP Barefoot in support of national hunger relief organizations, including SLO Food Bank, No Kid Hungry, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and Feeding America partner Second Harvest. Joinon Facebook (@maevesteelemusic) and Instagram (@maevesteele) starting, where she will perform songs from herin support of national hunger relief organizations, including SLO Food Bank, No Kid Hungry, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and Feeding America partner Second Harvest.

“This already non-traditional ‘tour’ is free for everyone,” Maeve states, “But if you’re able, I highly encourage you to follow the links I’ll be including in my livestream descriptions and give whatever you can to someone in need.”