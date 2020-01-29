Maeve Steele Debuts First Single of 2020 Alongside New Manager Peter Strickland

Maeve Steele enters the next stage of her already rapidly evolving career with No Control—the debut single off her upcoming sophomore project, out now! Steele made her official introduction to the pop scene with a self-named EP, featuring the tracks Real and Tourist. Layered over blissfully minimalistic pop production by Cole Phillips, Maeve Steele‘s astoundingly profound lyricism demonstrates her undeniable presence as both a writer and an artist. Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of Steele‘s sonic excellence is her ability to innovatively and articulately expose her unique perspective of the world around her, and No Control is no exception. The deceptively introspective track, also produced by Cole Phillips, offers listeners an opportunity to either escape or reflect; you can get lost in the melody, or marinate in the refreshingly inclusive and resonant prose. In addition to being her first release of the year, No Control is also Steele‘s first project alongside manager Peter Strickland and Marathon Talent Agency. Former CMO of Warner Music, Strickland lends an unparalleled level of expertise to the metamorphosis of one of pop music’s newly emerging power players. Maeve Steele has a product that speaks for itself, and No Control is the next step towards the rest of her career. No Control is available now on all digital platforms. Stay tuned for the release of Maeve Steele‘s upcoming sophomore EP, and visit www.MaeveSteele.com for more.