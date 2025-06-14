MaeThePirate Strikes Back At Unwarranted Disrespect in Single “Bad Side”

Orchestral pop artist MaeThePirate has released her playfully electrifying track, “Bad Side,” a warning to those who wrong her that she will bite back. The track is one of the last to be released ahead of her album, Bad Side, coming this summer. Embodying bold lyricism and chaotic pop-punk elements, the head-bopping single is MaeThePirate’s illustration of the difficulties in making friends, both from prior experience and when moving to a new place. “Bad Side” is now available to stream and download worldwide on all platforms.

MaeThePirate channels an energetic, rebellious sound and a conversational tone in “Bad Side,” diving into themes of revenge sparked by betrayal, whether from broken friendships or being mistreated by others. The track captures the fiery emotions that surface when her patience runs out. With honestly candid lyricism, MaeThePirate sees red when being slandered. Lyrics such as “You don’t wanna get on my bad side / You’ll regret it / ‘Cause I always get revenge” alongside her upbeat pulsating sonic landscape truly encapsulate the premise behind the song. MaeThePirate explains, “’Bad Side’ is about how I have tumultuous friendships. I left the city to escape the people in my past, only to find the same patterns coming right back. Sometimes people will not like you for no reason, or they won’t tell you why, and rather than expending all my energy to tailor myself to them, I’m telling them to watch out.” Rejecting the notion of giving in to people, she continues, “This song is about how when someone wrongs me, I don’t forget, it becomes my mission to get back at them. I may seem sweet, but the moment you wrong me, or any of my friends, it’s on sight!” Being your wing-woman along the way and plainly putting it, she emphasizes, “People get jealous for no reason and it’s a warning and an anthem that if you get on my bad side, you’ll regret it.” “Bad Side” showcases MaeThePirate’s unforgettably personal lyrics and unique soundscape, opening up about issues in her own life and showing her bad side.

Growing up in New Jersey and eventually making her way to the deserts of Los Angeles, MaeThePirate was immersed in music from a young age, performing in orchestras and ultimately discovering her passion for the cello. This devotion shaped her artistry, as she seamlessly blends electro-cello with elements from a variety of genres and pairs them with brutally honest lyrics to create her signature edge. A seasoned musician, audio engineer, and producer, Mae currently works at Bell Sound Studios in Los Angeles, contributing to a range of projects for clients like Apple TV, Netflix, and Call of Duty. Her credits include work on notable shows such as Schitt’s Creek, Ozark, Black Mirror, and House of the Dragon. Mae’s creativity doesn’t stop at performance. She is proficient in both audio and C# programming, having developed her own remixing software and synchronized light shows for her performances. Her shows are immersive, often combining cello, piano, lighting, and theater to deliver a full sensory experience. Through her music, Mae strives to uplift and connect, transforming life’s darker moments into bright, danceable anthems. Her goal is to build a community that embraces mental health conversations and the challenges of navigating modern life, offering her music as a sanctuary of hope, expression, and collective healing.

"Bad Side" takes listeners on an elevated, uplifting journey of calling out unprecedented negativity through MaeThePirate's signature orchestral pop sound with punk undertones. MaeThePirates uses "Bad Side" as a way of telling her own life stories, but through her own terms with a unique edge. The single can be downloaded and streamed worldwide.