Mae Krell Finds Hope With New Single “snow”

Indie singer-songwriter, Mae Krell (she/they) is following their first single of 2021, ‘are you sure?’ with equally as personal, but increasingly hopeful ‘snow’ on April 30. Over the course of ‘snow’ Mae continues to grapple with the nuances of what it means to ‘get better’ and navigate what it means to find happiness and healing, making peace with the negative emotions that linger.

Driven by spacious live drum production, Mae describes what it was like to work with Joey Auch (production) and Arthur Pingrey (master). Recorded during quarantine, the process of creating the single was drawn out, and written on piano rather than guitar, giving this ‘snow’ the space to be the push Mae needed to reveal the true magnitude of their emotional and vocal range as a songwriter and performer.

Arguably just as, if not more, honest and vulnerable than Mae’s previous 2021 release, ‘are you sure?’, Mae aims to reach out listeners who may feel alone and scared of positive change – “When you’re used to being in a negative place, anything that’s good for you feels foreign.” They delve into the initial feelings of discomfort that come with experiencing unfamiliar and long-sought after love and positivity. Mae, again, manages to find hope, positivity, and courage in a place far too many of us find ourselves, but far too few of us talk about.

Mae Krell is in the midst of a new era. Over a production backdrop of chirping birds, running washing machines and children playing, Mae expresses their introspective lyrics with a newfound maturity and understanding. Following a two-year hiatus, the 21-year-old made their return in 2020 with a string of soft, folk-pop singles. Influenced by revered singer-songwriters like Bob Dylan, Phoebe Bridgers and Gregory Alan Isakov, Mae writes intimate reflections about confronting past struggles, self-love and personal truths. “wash,” their most recent release, garnered over 500k Spotify streams in less than six months, with their other singles following close behind in numbers. In response to their gut-wrenching single “garden,” Indie Band Guru wrote, “There is truly not a voice quite like the one Mae Krell has.”