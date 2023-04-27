Madison Watkins Restores Faith In Romance With New Single “Find You”

Soulful pop artist Madison Watkins has released her latest single, “Find You,” a delicate and heartfelt ballad about looking ahead and trusting that she will eventually meet the person made for her. “Find You” is the second single the artist has released following the debut of her EP, Electric, which was released last year – chasing her single “Other Ones,” a soulful bop about infatuation and dealing with residual hurt. “Find You” is now available to stream and download on all digital platforms.

Whimsical, dreamy, and hopeful, in “Find You,” Madison Watkins reassures herself and her listeners that the right person for them can be just around the corner, and they could enter their life when they least expect it. Blending the poignant emotionality of her distinctive soul sound with the catchiness and gripping nature of pop storytelling, “Find You” emerges as a daydream with a piano backdrop. “I wrote this song because all of my girlfriends are waiting on our future husbands,” explains Watkins. “I did it because I wanted to give us all hope, along with the rest of the world who may be looking for their future person.” Raw emotion is poured into a cinematic spectacle in the track’s reverberating, touching chorus. Voicing her feelings of trust that she will meet ‘the one,’ in the song, Watkins is committed to never settle for less than the man of her dreams, no matter what it takes. It is precisely through unleashing the daring, intense nature of her feelings, that romance in “Find You” is ever-expanding, bright, and heart-warming. Reassuring others about this deeply intimate experience, the track cements its relatability, an anthem for hopeless romantics whose trust in fate is unwavering. “Find You” was produced by Grammy-nominated producer Ben Samama (AFROJACK, James Arthur, Valerie Broussard) and Charlie Snyder (Bebe Rexha, Machine Gun Kelly).

“Find You” perfectly sums up the mix of delicateness and passion of Madison Watkins’ music: conveying the intimacy of a conversation between girlfriends, never compromising the innate popstar glam that has accompanied her journey to date. A multifaceted, prolific artist and singer-songwriter, she naturally stands out through her bold personality, resolution, and grit. As her music consistently gains traction, Madison Watkins is always finding new stages and audiences to connect with, from performing at the World Series to having her music on CBS’s Love Island USA and Aussie’s #CurlMagic campaign to Meta’s VidCon Social Lounge, and the Recording Academy’s Positive Vibes Only video series. She has opened for a number of internationally renowned artists, including Elle King, Gwen Stefani, and Jason Derulo, and performed with Tori Kelly. Her drive extends beyond music into a large presence on social media, lifestyle, and beauty niches, collaborating with brands like Aussie, Puma, LG, Toyota, and Topo Chico.

In “Find You,” Madison Watkins reclaims the power of being in love with the idea of love and reassures herself, as well as her listeners, that their person will be worth the wait, and eventually give them everything they have ever dreamed of. Download or stream the single now on all digital music platforms. Keep up with Watkins’ energetic, bubbly personality, and stay tuned for more music on her Instagram @Madison_Watkins.