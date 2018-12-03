Madison Mueller Releases Highly Anticipated 4th Single “Exhale”

Based out of Barrie Ontario, 18 year old Singer/Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Madison Mueller is excited to announce the date for the release of her 4th single “Exhale”! This new song promises to deliver what her fans have come to expect from Madison, great lyrics, vocals and top quality music to complete the magic!

Being ranked #1 on reverbnation.com in the Singer/songwriter charts in Canada for 18 months, the young musician’s unique voice and her ability to write and deliver emotional performances often captivate her audience, leaving a lasting impression that will not be forgotten. All 3 of Madison’s songs have been added to the CBC Radio Catalogue and are getting airplay on their FM stations.

Madison will be performing at many venues and you can go to her website http://www.maddiemakesmusic.com to check on one close to you!

