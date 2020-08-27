Madeline Merlo Receives Gold Certification, Releases New Acoustic Track

On the heels of receiving her first official Music Canada-certified Gold record with single “Neon Love,” artist Madeline Merlo released an acoustic version of her song “If You Never Broke My Heart” yesterday (8/26) – the tune is now available everywhere digitally. An acoustic video to support the track is due out in early September. “If You Never Broke My Heart” was originally released as a trio of songs, which included Merlo’s “It Didn’t” and her current single “Kiss Kiss,” in April.

Listen to the acoustic version of “If You Never Broke My Heart” HERE.

The Canadian-native caught U.S. attention when she won the season premiere of NBC’s Songland season two – during which her song “Champagne Night” was chosen by 7-time GRAMMY® Award-winning group Lady A, who recorded and released the song digitally and to country radio. “Champagne Night” is currently at Top 30 on the Media Base and Billboard Country Airplay charts.

As an artist, Merlo’s cool, coastal sound – a reflection of her Vancouver upbringing – bridges the perfect pop-country gap. After a series of successful single releases in Canada – including debut “Sinking Like A Stone,” “War Paint,” “Whatcha Wanna Do About It,” “Neon Love,” and her most recent Canadian country radio Top 10 “Dear Me” – Merlo released “Kiss Kiss” to Canadian country radio. The single is currently Top 20 on the Canadian country radio Media Base charts, recently hit #2 on the Radio Disney Country chart, and has amassed nearly 2 million global streams.

About Madeline Merlo:

As an artist, Vancouver-native Madeline Merlo personifies her coastal upbringing – and nothing states that case stronger than the laid back, seemingly effortless feel to her sound. With fresh, fun, and, occasionally, quirky melodies, and an unmatched depth in both vocals and lyrical storytelling, her music bridges the perfect pop-country gap. “I want people to have fun when they listen to my music… But I also want to be able to say something at the same time.” Signed with Open Road Recordings, the starlet has already seen an impressive career, releasing a series of successful singles to Canadian country radio and sharing the stage with Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, and fellow Canadian artists Paul Brandt, Dean Brody, and Tim Hicks.

To learn more about Madeline Merlo, visit madelinemerlo.com, and follow Madeline on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Listen to Madeline Merlo on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, and YouTube Music