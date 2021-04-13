Maddie Wilson “Wounded” Released To Top40 Radio: Radio/Media Download Available
Singer-songwriter Maddie Wilson’s soulful country-crossover style wins new fans wherever she performs, whether a high-energy live concert or a one-of-a-kind music video. Maddie started performing at a young age and Nashville Songwriters Association International named her “one to watch.” Already an experienced performer, Maddie has shared the stage with artists including Chris Young, Lonestar, Imagine Dragons, Danielle Bradbery and Lindsey Stirling. She has also created a thriving online fan base through her YouTube channel, more than 200,000 subscribers strong, where she is known for covers of pop music with a country flair. Maddie’s most recent album, “Keep Up With Me,” reached the top 30 in iTunes’ New Country charts. As she continues to grow and mature as a writer and performer, Maddie attracts new fans worldwide. Maddie’s music has earned more than 50 million streams across major platforms, and this number will only grow as more listeners discover her unique musical gifts.
Maddie is excited to be releasing several new singles this year!
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Maddie Wilson
Song Title: Wounded
Publishing: Music For Good
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Publishing 2: Songtrust
Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI
Album Title: Wounded
Record Label: Music For Good
|Record Label:
|Music For Good
|Ashley Drayer
|9147235000
|adrayer@palisadeshudson.com
|Radio Promotion:
|Ashley Drayer
|9147235000
|adrayer@palisadeshudson.com
|Manager:
|Palisades Hudson Entertainment and Sports
|Ashley Drayer
|9147235000
|adrayer@palisadeshudson.com