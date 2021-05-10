Maddie Wilson “Rylin” Now Available To Radio: Download Now

Country-crossover artist Maddie Wilson has honed her craft over nearly a decade. As both a songwriter and a performer, Maddie demonstrates the power of natural talent combined with long dedication to her craft. Her latest original songs, “Rylin” and “Wounded,” showcase the depth of maturity she brings to her material. They also illustrate her established skill with crafting a melody that connects with listeners. These talents have won fans from the beginning, and Maddie regularly interacts with the thriving fan base she has created. Her YouTube channel, more than 230,000 subscribers strong, showcases both her original work and covers of pop music with a country flair.

Today, Maddie continues to gain new fans worldwide. Her music has attracted more than 50 million streams across major music streaming platforms, and she has attracted more than 3 million listeners on Spotify alone. Maddie’s most recent full-length album, “Keep Up With Me,” reached the top 30 in iTunes’ New Country charts and the single “Love Like Theirs” spent 12 weeks on Music Row’s Country Breakout chart. As Maddie continues to explore new levels of sophistication and vulnerability as a singer-songwriter, she is bound to connect to a new generation of future fans.

Artist Name: Maddie Wilson

Song Title: Rylin

Album Title: Rylin

