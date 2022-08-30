Maddie Leigh “Morning After” now at Country radio: Radio Download Available Now

With rich vocals, and bona fide southern charm, Maddie Leigh is leading the next generation of female country singers. Not many can say they have headlined two major music festivals at the tender age of 17, or opened for Jason Aldean, Tucker Beathard, Honey County and performed on the Spotlight Stage at CMA Fest. Compared to a “Young Bonnie Raitt” by Sleeping Bag Studios, Maddie brings her sunny Southern California style to Nashville, Tennessee with a classic country sound with a modern rock/pop influence. Her singles “Definitely Maybe” and “Boys Aren’t Like That Anymore” were featured on several Spotify playlists and her music has collectively attained over a 100K streams across platforms. On the verge of releasing her debut EP produced by Jeff Huskins (Little Texas,) Maddie Leigh is prepared to deliver country music with a brand that’s hers alone.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Maddie Leigh

Song Title: Morning After

Publishing: Maddie Leigh

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Publishing 2: Elliott Prather

Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI

Album Title: Morning After

Record Label: Maddie Leigh