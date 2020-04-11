Macy Martin Releases New Single “I Miss You”

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Macy Martin just released her new single “I Miss You” today. With an exclusive premiere on PopHearts, the country pop track was co-written by Carly Pearce, Nathan Spicer and April Geesbright. Macy immediately connected with the track upon hearing it.

Macy shares, “When I heard ‘I Miss You’ for the first time, the immediate vulnerability and honesty of the first verse caught my attention. I knew I had to cut it because other people could relate to the emotions expressed in the song. The incredible group of songwriters behind it – Nathan Spicer, April Geesbright, and Carly Pearce – captured the perfect combination of beauty, pain, and growth in a three-minute lyric and melody.”

She continues, “’’I Miss You’ resonates with me because of the journey it takes you on with yourself. Throughout the song you’re walking amongst your own emotions of heartbreak while holding on to what was golden and good of the past. It is written as a letter to the person on the other end of the relationship, one of those letters that you write and never send to the addressee to just get out of your own head. These last two years of my life I can really relate to that internal battle with myself in letting go of what mold I was supposed to fit or what I thought other people expected me to be. It’s been really freeing to pursue the sound that excites me and makes me feel like my realest self.

While fans can expect the music video for “I Miss You” to be released soon, her official music video for previous single, “Don’t Be The Reason” has earned nearly half a million views on YouTube.

Originally from Texas, Macy has resided in Nashville the past four years while earning her music business degree from Belmont University. About to graduate, she has built her music career at the same time, honing-in on her songwriting craft.

A big contributor to her upcoming project is accomplished songwriter and producer Dave Pittenger (Jessie James Decker, Tyler Farr). Macy considers him a mentor and is proud to also call him a friend. Drawing influences from country, rock and pop, her latest work is composed of stories of young love and self-discovery. Following themes of growing confidence, Macy’s songs reflect more of a pop aesthetic with strong underlying country roots both vocally and instrumentally.

