Mac Miller Dies Of An Overdose

Rapper MAC MILLER died earlier at around noon today from an apparent overdose, according to multiple media reports. An LAPD spokesperson stated that officers initially “responded to a death investigation” near the artist’s home in STUDIO CITY, but couldn’t immediately confirm the name of the deceased.

MILLER, who reportedly had persistent addiction issues following his breakup with singer ARIANA GRANDE, was recently charged with driving under the influence when he drove his car into a pole, then fled the scene. Police were able to track him down by finding his address through the car’s license plate. He was scheduled to appear in court on SEPT. 11th.