M.Rivers Solidifies Alternative Rock Sound With New Single “Don’t Drink the Water”

Eclectic LA-Based Musician Releases New Thought-Provoking Single

Alternative artist M.Rivers released “Don’t Drink the Water,” an alt-rock single that incorporates suspense and questioning, as noted in song’s title. “Don’t Drink the Water” is now available on digital music platforms worldwide.

“Don’t Drink the Water” emulates “Champion,” M.Rivers’ previous single, as they share a similar emphasis on bass heavy production, and sharp and fervent vocals that encapsulate and hypnotize. “The idea behind, ‘Don’t Drink the Water’ is to challenge us to think for ourselves and the information we are given in regards to our livelihood and well-being of others and our planet,” M.Rivers explains. He wants listeners to question the information that is presented to them by the media and government because we are being manipulated. This single was produced by the multi-platinum selling musician and founder of Parts + Labor Records, Jimmy Messer. Messer wrote, produced and toured around the globe with Grammy winning artists such as AWOLNATION, Enrique Iglesias, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson and others.

Born and raised in Ontario, M.Rivers knew he was passionate about music from the get-go as he began writing songs at the age of seven and had his first recording studio experience at the age of sixteen. Rivers pulls inspiration from numerous genres and artists such as Tom Petty, Freddie Mercury, Aretha Franklin, Tupac Shakur, Bob Dylan and Otis Redding. He sees his music and influences as eclectic and has a difficult time defining himself and his music as he has so many inspirations. After moving around and having been signed to multiple record labels, including Epic and Hollywood Records, under names Kazzer and Redlight King, M.Rivers settled down in Los Angeles and has lived here for the past ten years.

Under the moniker Redlight King, he released “Bullet in my Hand” which hit number three on the Billboard Rock Charts and stayed in the Top 40 for 36 weeks. M.Rivers has been featured in Inked Magazine, Beyond the Stage Magazine, Honey Punch Magazine, OC Weekly, The Natural History Museum Artist series and more. M.Rivers’ music has been featured in numerous films, such as Iron Man 3 and The Avengers. Additionally, M.Rivers has songs licensed to NASCAR, NFL, NHL, NBA and Major League Baseball.

With his latest single, “Don’t Drink the Water,” a track that questions the reality and validity of the information we absorb, M.Rivers solidifies his title as an alternative artist. The song is now available on digital music platforms worldwide. Keep up with M. Rivers at MRiversOfficial.com.