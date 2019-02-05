Lynyrd Skynyrd Extend Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd are offering fans a few more opportunities to celebrate their legacy. The legendary rock band has announced the extension of their final tour, the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour.

Current members Johnny Van Zant, Gary Rossington and Rickey Medlocke began their final country-wide trek in spring of 2018 and continued through the end of the year. The new leg sends them to 25 more cities, with performances at Stagecoach Festival, Moondance Jam, as well as at numerous amphitheaters.

Opening acts Hank Williams, Jr. and Texas singer Cody Jinks will join Skynyrd on the road, along with English rock band Bad Company.

“It takes a long time to finish a farewell tour when you’re like us, ’cause we’ve played everywhere… I keep jokin’ it’d take 10 years to do the farewell tour,” Rossington says in a 2018 interview with Dan Rather.

“We’ve said we want to play every venue and market we’ve visited one last time, so we get to see all of Skynyrd Nation, so that’s the plan,” added Van Zant.

Founded in 1964, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s original members Ronnie Van Zant, Rossington, Larry Junstrom, Allen Collins and Bob Burns were a fixture in the ’70s rock scene, creating iconic hits like “Free Bird” and “Sweet Home Alabama.” Johnny reformed the band in 1987 with Rossington and Medlocke,10 years after his brother Ronnie and two other members of the band were tragically killed in a plane crash.

The tour is named after the band’s double-platinum album Street Survivors. Tickets go on sale Friday (Feb. 8) at 10AM local time.

Lynyrd Skynyrd 2019 Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour Dates:

April 27 – Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach*

May 10 – Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Ampitheater

May 11 – Arlington, Texas @ KAABOO Texas*

May 17 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center^

May 18 – Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome^

May 24 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 31 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

June 1 – Bangor, Me. @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion^

July 13 – Canandaigua, N.Y. @ Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

July 19 – Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino*

July 20 – Walker, Minn. @ Moondance Jam*

July 26 – Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater#

July 27 – Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre#

Aug. 9 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 16 – Las Vegas, N.V. @ T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 17 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance

Aug. 30 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion^

Aug. 31 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center^

Sept. 13 – Southaven, Miss. @ Bank Plus Amphitheater+

Sept. 14 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre+

Sept. 20 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

Sept. 21 – Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green

Sept. 27 – Jackson, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater+

Sept. 28 – Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater+

+ with Cody Jinks

^ with Hank Williams Jr

# with Bad Company

*Previously announced U.S. date