Luna Grey “Gumball” now at Top40 radio: Radio Download Here

Creating her lane as a crossover Hip Hop/Popstar, Luna Grey is an abstract artist who is adding her own flavor to the music industry. Luna is an abstract artist combining melodic raps and entrancing harmonies to make new wave music for the old soul. Focused on reaching higher vibrations in life, her lyrics and concepts open the minds and ambitions of listeners to help inspire a future full of empowerment, self love and growth.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Luna Grey

Song Title: Gumball

Publishing: LunaGrey

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Single Release

Record Label: Luna Grey