Lulise Channels Old-School R&B with New Single, “Lovin’ You”

The lyrics for “Lovin’ You” tell an introspective story that Lulise wants audiences to connect with. “This song is about that feeling you feel when you’re thinking about someone who you used to be in a relationship with. It’s almost impossible to forget how much you love them and how they love to you, even though you know you weren’t meant to be together,” explains Lulise. She not only digs deep into her musical roots, but also her personal feelings about love and life. The heartbreaking feeling of letting go of love is flawlessly conveyed through her honest performance.

Lulise has been developing her old soul from a young age. The inundation of R&B legends, such as Stevie Wonder and Donny Hathaway, into her universe only added more gasoline to the fire of musical notes and melodies burning inside of her. Even her stage name, which was inspired by the Spanish word for moon, “Luna,” holds a profound significance rooted in her desire to draw the moon’s “light, beauty, and natural power,” into her womanhood.

Produced by Pretty Sister (Superfruit, Betty Who) “Lovin’ You” is a single that will elicit a series of different emotions while maintaining a danceable beat. The single is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide. You can stay updated on Lulise’s journey by visiting Lulise.com, or by following her on social media @iamLulise.