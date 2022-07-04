Luke Wood “Price Tag” released to Country radio: Radio/Media Download

Birmingham native, Luke Wood, makes sure you know that “ain’t nothing free” in his debut single ‘Price Tag’. This country blues tune tells of learning the lesson that “there’s always consequences when you shake the devil’s hand.”

With a captivating sound that is a mix of rock, hip hop, blues, and country, Luke Wood is heavily influenced by the sound of late 90’s Rock. His songwriting and lyricism are motivated by real life experiences, emotion, and storytelling, allowing audiences to easily connect with his music as it can resonate with many walks of life.

