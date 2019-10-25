Luke Mitchem To Release “Which Wolf Will You Feed?” On November 15

Renaissance man, musician and all-around purveyor of life, Luke Mitchem’s mission is subtle, yet determined. Luke has been pursuing music for nearly a decade now, and during that time he has released five albums to critical and fan acclaim. His upcoming release, Which Wolf Will You Feed?, is indicative of his growth as an artist, personally and professionally. With this album, his voice has become weathered and mature. As Mitchem states, “working with Joshua James really brought out my voice. He really pushes me to expand the vision of my simple songs, especially artistically.”

With Which Wolf Will You Feed? Luke’s ability to convey heartfelt emotion, empathy, joy, sadness and revelation in layers of metaphorical lyrics has been pivotal to his songwriting growth. Mitchem’s more cognizant, yet guarded and confident in his seasoned voice, leading him to express himself in such a bold way. It’s fair to say that Which Wolf Will You Feed? might be Mitchem’s most ambitious pursuit to date.

His latest album was funded through Kickstarter, where Luke raised over $8k and received backing from more than 70 people, nearly doubling his previous Kickstarter campaign in 2015.

Included in the Kickstarter rewards are a digital download of the album, hand poured candles, coffee mugs, limited edition t-shirts, house shows and Luke’s first collection of short stories titled “All Those Mourning Hymns, Volume I.” Which Wolf Will You Feed? will be available on all DSP’s on November 15, 2019, and the pre-order link is available here.

