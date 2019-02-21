Luke Combs Turns ‘Beautiful Crazy’ Into Classic Country With Acoustic Version

Luke Combs is one of the best vocalists in modern country music, and he only proves that point further with the acoustic rendition of “Beautiful Crazy.”

The stripped-down version of his fan-favorite single sounds like the making of an old country song, with its simple arrangement of acoustic guitar and moaning fiddle. Though the original version of the song is also simplistic, Combs transports listeners back in time with his classic acoustic arrangement.

Combs’ voice shines as he convincingly sings about the facets that make his significant other special. “Beautiful, crazy, she can’t help but amaze me / The way that she dances, ain’t afraid to take chances / And wears her heart on her sleeve / Yeah, she’s crazy but her crazy’s beautiful to me,” he croons with just enough power to make you believe him, while still honoring the song’s humble nature.

“Beautiful Crazy” is the fifth single off Combs’ breakthrough album This One’s For You. Originally included as a bonus track on the album’s extended version, This One’s For You Too, the song grabbed fans’ attention long before it’s official release to radio, garnering so many downloads that it reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart seven months before it was issued as a single.

Combs is currently traveling the country on his headlining Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour, which leads into a series of summer dates performing in amphitheaters with Cody Johnson. The powerhouse singer reveled at the top of the year that he’s in the studio working on a new album and has recorded several fan favorites including “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and “Dear Today.”