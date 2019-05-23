Luke Combs To Release New EP, The Prequel, June 7

Produced by Scott Moffatt, the EP features five new songs co-written by Combs including lead single, “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” which recently premiered worldwide at country radio (stream/purchase here). The song is currently No. 2 on Billboard’s Country Streaming Songs chart with 11 million streams—setting the record for the best first week of streaming ever for a country song—and No. 1 on the Billboard Country Digital Song Sales chart.

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” also recently set the record for most adds on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart with 149 adds and debuted at No. 15 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart—the top entrance by any artist since September 2012 and Combs’ highest debut to date.

In celebration of the new music, Combs recently performed the track on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Watch/share HERE. Additionally, watch the song’s official music video HERE.

THE PREQUEL TRACK LIST

1. Beer Never Broke My Heart (written by Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton)

2. Refrigerator Door (written by Luke Combs, Jordan Brooker)

3. Even Though I’m Leaving (written by Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher)

4. Lovin’ On You (written by Luke Combs, Thomas Archer, Ray Fulcher, James McNair)

5. Moon Over Mexico (written by Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher, Dan Isbell, Jonathan Singleton)