After a successful run in 2026, Luke Combs will extend his “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour” into 2027, including 12 new stadium performances throughout the United States and Canada. The added dates will kick off on April 3, 2027, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will wrap up on June 26 at Petco Park in San Diego. Additional stops will be held in Minneapolis, Detroit, Philadelphia, Foxborough, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Edmonton, Vancouver, Boise, and Denver.

The tour extension provides another chance for fans who missed the 2026 concerts to see Combs in stadiums. In announcing the new dates, the country artist acknowledged that demand by stating, “Heard a lot of you guys asking, ‘why didn’t he come to my city’…so we’re bringing it back for 2027.” The upcoming concerts will feature an in-the-round stage setup, with Treaty Oak Revival, Avery Anna, Shenandoah, and Wyatt McCubbin as special guests alongside Combs.

Combs’ announcement comes after his 2026 tour, during which the ‘My Kinda Saturday Night Tour’ sold 1,371,329 tickets and achieved significant sellouts and attendance records in both North America and Europe. His performances included three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, two nights at Slane Castle in Ireland, and a concert for over 90,000 fans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Tickets for the 2027 performances are currently on sale; visit LukeCombs.com for more details.