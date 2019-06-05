Luke Combs Now Has His Own Style of Crocs

Luke Combs has teamed up with Crocs, the footwear brand, to create his very own custom style. Fans will be able to purchase the limited-edition shoes at CMA Fest 2019, which runs June 6-9 in Nashville.

Crocs and Combs partnered up for a limited-edition Classic Clog. Combs, a press release explains, is a genuine, long-time Crocs fan; in fact, he’s been seen donning the brand’s shoes on a number of occasions.

“I’ve worn Crocs for a long time, and no one loves them as much as me, so getting the chance to design my own pair of the Classic Clog is cool as hell,” the star says. “I had so much fun creating these and hope fans have just as much fun wearing them.”

The limited-edition Classic Luke Combs Clog also features Jibbitz charms inspired by Combs. The designs include a license plate that reads “bootlegger,” an image of Combs, a North Carolina sign (a nod to Combs’ home state), a guitar pick, the Nashville city logo and a sign that reads “Support your local moonshiners.”

Combs’ Crocs will be available in women’s sizes 6-12 and men’s sizes 4-13. They’ll be available for purchase inside Fan Fair X at the Music City Center during CMA Fest 2019. Fan Fair X and Nissan Stadium concert ticket-holders will have access to purchase the shoes.